‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris Says He Wants to Save Marriage to Wife Bridget Amid Divorce

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Dean and Bridget Norris on the red carpet
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Dean Norris is sharing a hopeful update about his marriage to Bridget Norris amid their ongoing divorce.

The 63-year-old Breaking Bad actor was spotted with his estranged wife at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday (November 6), just days after news of their divorce proceedings became public.

Despite their reported separation, Dean made it clear that he’s still interested in saving their marriage.

Dean also addressed the financial troubles surrounding their California restaurant.

Dean and Bridget Norris attend the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dean Norris Says He Wants to Save His Marriage to Bridget

Dean and Bridget were photographed traveling together at LAX on Friday, and the actor appeared to be in good spirits when approached by photographers.

According to TMZ, Dean said the two were doing “great” and revealed that they were heading to Washington, D.C., for a Veterans Affairs event.

When asked if he was hoping to save his marriage, Dean responded, “Of course.”

The brief exchange comes after it was revealed that Bridget had quietly filed for divorce in February 2025.

Despite Dean‘s comments, the couple has not publicly confirmed a reconciliation, and their divorce proceedings have not been reported as dismissed.

Dean and Bridget Norris attend the 141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dean Norris Also Addresses Restaurant’s Financial Troubles

The couple’s marriage isn’t the only thing making headlines.

Dean and Bridget are also dealing with financial issues involving their restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, in Temecula, California.

The restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with court documents reportedly listing approximately $147,000 in assets and more than $1.8 million in liabilities.

However, Dean appeared optimistic about the business during his airport appearance.

When asked about the restaurant’s future, he told photographers it was “already saved,” according to TMZ.

His comments do not establish that the bankruptcy proceedings have concluded.

As previously reported, Dean and Bridget married in October 2001 and share five children.

In her divorce filing, Bridget listed January 15, 2025, as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children and spousal support.

Dean responded to the filing in May 2025. Get all the details on the proceedings so far.

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