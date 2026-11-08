New James Bond Director Denis Villeneuve Jokes About Revealing Who Will Play 007, Shares Casting Update

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Denis Villeneuve had some fun teasing the next James Bond announcement!

The 59-year-old director, who is taking over the franchise following Daniel Craig‘s departure, teased a big announcement while being honored at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday (November 7).

During his speech, Denis joked that he was going to reveal the identity of the next 007, but stopped himself before saying a name.

He also gave a small update about the casting process while speaking to reporters on the red carpet.

Denis Villeneuve Teases Next James Bond Announcement at LACMA Gala

Denis was honored at the Los Angeles event on Saturday night, with Nicole Kidman taking the stage to introduce him.

During his acceptance speech, the Dune director thanked several filmmakers who inspired his career before turning his attention to his upcoming Bond movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Denis told the audience that he had some news to share with the blessing of his new partners at Amazon.

“I will reveal to you tonight who will be the next James Bond,” he teased.

He then began to announce the actor’s name before suddenly stopping.

“And I will stop right now because Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack,” he joked, referring to one of the producers of the upcoming movie.

The moment got laughs from the audience, and Denis didn’t actually reveal who had landed the role.

Denis Villeneuve Shares Update on James Bond Casting Search

Earlier in the evening, Denis spoke to Variety on the red carpet about the search for the next 007.

He said he’s having a “great time” screening actors for the upcoming film, although he didn’t mention any specific names.

The casting process has been getting plenty of attention lately, especially with several major stars reportedly testing for the role.

Callum Turner and Jack Lowden were among the actors believed to be in contention during the latest round of screen tests.

More recently, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were also reportedly among those who tested, along with Josh O’Connor.

Amazon MGM Studios has not officially announced its choice.

Denis is set to direct the next Bond movie, which will be the first installment since Daniel ended his five-film run as the character in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The upcoming movie is being written by Steven Knight, with Amy and David Heyman producing.

Meanwhile, Denis is preparing for the December 18 release of Dune: Part Three before moving on to the Bond franchise.

Find out which actors have reportedly screen-tested for James Bond and who’s still in the running.

Posted To:007 Amy Pascal Denis Villeneuve James Bond Movies