Druski Transforms Into Elizabeth Holmes in ‘SNL’ Parody of ‘You Can See Everything’ – Watch!

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Druski as Elizabeth Holmes in You Can See Everything SNL Parody
Credit: YouTube / Saturday Night Live

Druski is taking on Elizabeth Holmes in a new Saturday Night Live sketch!

The 32-year-old comedian hosted the NBC show for the first time on Saturday (November 7), and one of his sketches poked fun at the hit documentary You Can See Everything.

The movie, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows the disgraced Theranos founder in the days leading up to her prison sentence.

For the SNL version, Druski imagined what would happen if Elizabeth had hired him to make the documentary instead.

And things took an unexpected turn when he ended up dressing as Elizabeth himself, complete with a blonde wig, prosthetics and white makeup.

the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026
the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026
the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026
the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026
the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026
the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Druski Plays Elizabeth Holmes in ‘SNL’ Sketch

The prerecorded sketch, titled Dru Can See Everything, recreates several scenes from the documentary, but with Druski taking Nathan‘s place.

SNL cast member Jane Wickline portrays Elizabeth, while Ben Marshall plays her partner, Billy Evans.

In the sketch, Elizabeth wants Druski to help convince the public that she’s an ordinary person.

the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026

However, he quickly becomes uncomfortable with the couple’s behavior and doesn’t exactly give them the answers they’re hoping for.

Things get even stranger when Druski decides to recreate scenes from Elizabeth‘s life.

the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Instead of hiring an actress to portray her, he puts on a blonde wig and white makeup to play the former Theranos CEO himself.

The two versions of Elizabeth then face off in an awkward exchange, with Druski imitating her mannerisms.

the "You Can See Everything" sketch on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Druski Teased the Transformation During His Opening Monologue

During his monologue, Druski joked about being given rules for his SNL appearance, including not using profanity or wearing whiteface.

He suggested he might end up breaking both rules, which he later did during the You Can See Everything parody.

The comedian has previously gone viral for sketches in which he transforms himself into different characters, including white women.

Watch the full Dru Can See Everything sketch below!

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