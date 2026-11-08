‘FBI’ Season 9 Cast Changes Revealed: Who’s Returning, New Additions & Is Anyone Leaving?

Credit: CBS

There have been some changes to the cast of FBI for Season 9!

The hit CBS crime drama returned in October, bringing back many of the familiar agents while introducing some new faces and unexpected storylines.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and more are back, but the latest season has already featured a change in partnerships, a secret undercover mission and some questions about one character’s future.

Plus, Shantel VanSanten is officially returning as Nina Chase in an upcoming episode, while Roland Buck III has joined the team as Maggie’s new partner.

So, is anyone actually leaving the show?

We’ve rounded up the confirmed cast information, including who’s returning, who’s joining and what we know about possible departures.

Keep reading to see the FBI Season 9 cast changes…

Posted To:Alana De La Garza CBS CIA EG FBI Jeremy Sisto John Boyd Juliana Aiden Martinez Mike Weiss Missy Peregrym Necar Zadegan Paramount Plus Roland Buck Iii Shantel VanSanten Zeeko Zaki