‘FBI’ Season 9 Cast Changes Revealed: Who’s Returning, New Additions & Is Anyone Leaving?

Nov 8, 2026 4 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
FBI Season 9 key art
Credit: CBS

There have been some changes to the cast of FBI for Season 9!

The hit CBS crime drama returned in October, bringing back many of the familiar agents while introducing some new faces and unexpected storylines.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and more are back, but the latest season has already featured a change in partnerships, a secret undercover mission and some questions about one character’s future.

Plus, Shantel VanSanten is officially returning as Nina Chase in an upcoming episode, while Roland Buck III has joined the team as Maggie’s new partner.

So, is anyone actually leaving the show?

We’ve rounded up the confirmed cast information, including who’s returning, who’s joining and what we know about possible departures.

Keep reading to see the FBI Season 9 cast changes…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (
    Israel

    Shawn Mendes Publicly Supports Free Palestine, Calls on Other Artists to Speak Out
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode
  4. Carl Nassib and Orville Peck stock photo composite
    Carl Nassib

    Carl Nassib Joins Orville Peck On Stage for Surprise Appearance, Seemingly Confirming He’s the NFL Player Who Kissed the Singer