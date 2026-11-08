How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘A Season of Promises’: Premiere Date, Cast & Streaming Details

Credit: Hallmark Media

Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert, and James Denton lead the cast of Hallmark Channel’s A Season of Promises, a touching new holiday movie about two sisters.

Hallmark is continuing its Countdown to Christmas this Sunday night (November 8), with a brand new movie! And we have all the details you need to learn more about it, including who stars, the plot, how to watch it, and where it was filmed.

What is A Season of Promises about?

Here’s the official synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

Ali Liebert stars as Sophie

Ali Liebert is a proudly queer filmmaker and performer who was raised on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. She’s best known for her portrayal of Betty McRae in Bomb Girls, a role that won her a Canadian Screen Award and a Leo Award.

Her other television credits include Wild Cards, One of Us Is Lying, Family Law, Van Helsing, Lost Girl, iZombie, Legends of Tomorrow, Harper’s Island, and Mech-X4, among others. On the big screen, she’s starred in movies like They Who Surround Us, Year of the Carnivore, Wonder, Down River, and Foxfire.

Ali has also appeared in several Hallmark Channel original movies, such as Haunted Harmony Mystery: Prelude to a Wedding, Love of the Irish, and Christmas in Notting Hill.

Brooke D’Orsay stars as Heidi

Brooke D’Orsay is a Canadian actress known for playing Caitlin Cooke on the animated series 6TEEN and starring in Royal Pains and Drop Dead Diva.

She’s also been in numerous Hallmark projects, like Miss Christmas, A GodWink Christmas, Nostalgic Christmas, A Not So Royal Christmas, A Fabled Holiday, and Wedding of a Lifetime!.

Other credits include Grace & Frankie, How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

James Denton is their father Ed

James Denton is a Nashville native that Desperate Housewives will know as Mike Delfino. He also starred in Untouchables and movies like Face/Off, Primary Colors, and That Old Feeling.

James is also known for The Pretender television movies, which spun off from the NBC drama of the same name.

On Hallmark, he starred in Good Witch opposite Catherine Bell and in movies like For Love & Honor, Stranded in Paradise, Perfect Harmony, and A Kiss Before Christmas, which reunited him with his Desperate Housewives co-star Teri Hatcher.

Where did A Season of Promises film?

Like many Hallmark film, A Season of Promises filmed in British Columbia, mainly in the Greater Vancouver area.

How to watch A Season of Promises

A Season of Promises premieres Sunday, November 8 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Monday, November 9.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Monday, November 9 at 6/5c

Saturday, November 14 at 10/9c

Friday, November 20 at 6/5c

Saturday, December 5 at 2/1c

Tuesday, December 15 at 12/11c

Friday, December 25 at 10/9c

A Season of Promises is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.

Posted To:Ali Liebert Brooke D'Orsay Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies James Denton Television