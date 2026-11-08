Inside Photos from the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026: Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro Hold Hands, Rosé Performs & More – See All the Pics!

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Photos of the celebs inside the LACMA Art + Film Gala
Credit: Getty

The 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala took place this weekend at the Los Angeles County of Museum of Art!

This year’s star-studded affair saw dozens of celebrities in attendance on Saturday night (November 7), posing for photos before making their way inside to the 15th annual gala.

The gala, which serves as a fundraiser for the Los Angeles County of Museum of Art raised a record-breaking near $7 million to support the museum’s initiative to make film more central to its curatorial programming, as well as the museum’s broader mission.

Rose performs at LACMA Gala

This year featured a performance by K-pop star Rosé, whose set included the live debut of her new single, “New Trick,” plus her songs “Number One Girl” and “APT.,” and a cover of The Killers‘ “Read My Mind.”

The honorees of the evening were artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Nicole Kidman, who has yet to work with Denis, hit the stage to give remarks in honor of the Dune filmmaker.

Inside the event, celebs who didn’t pose for arrival photos, like Timothee Chalamet, Orlando Bloom, Al Pacino and partner Noor Alfallah, were seen mingling with other stars.

Eva Chow and Timothee Chalamet pose inside the LACMA Gala
Alex Israel and Orlando Bloom pose inside the LACMA Gala
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah pose inside the LACMA Gala

Earlier in the night, Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro were seen posing for photos separately while arriving at the event, though they walked the “carpet” one after the other.

Inside the event, the couple and Artificial co-stars were spotted holding hands while engaging in a conversation with Salma Hayek!

Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield, and Monica Barbaro chat inside the LACMA Gala

In case you missed it, check out all of the photos of the celebrities posing for photos while arriving for the gala!

Browse through the gallery below to see tons of photos from inside the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026…

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