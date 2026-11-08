Is Taylor Swift Going to Chiefs Game Today, November 8? What We Know

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Taylor Swift surrounded by red and gold confetti on the Chiefs field
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Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs game today?

If you are not aware, the Chiefs are coming off of a two-game losing streak and are returning home to Arrowhead Stadium today (November 8) to host the New York Jets.

According to the latest odds from Kalshi, the Chiefs have an 80% chance of winning this game.

So…will Taylor be there to cheer on her husband!?

Singer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Will Taylor Swift Attend This Afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Match?

Taylor Swift never lets her fans know if she’ll be in attendance at Travis‘ NFL games before hand.

However, we can make an educated guess based on her past history of going to his NFL games.

Given that today’s afternoon matchup is being played at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, fans do believe it’s more likely that she will attend.

Taylor has routinely only attended the Chiefs home games in the past few years.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri

Why Does Taylor Swift Skip Travis Kelce’s Away Games?

While Taylor Swift has attended games that Travis has played in other stadiums, she tends to skip those.

While we don’t know the definitive reason Taylor isn’t traveling the country to attend games, a source previously told Page Six that security issues may be at play. An insider shared: “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Best of luck to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs later today!

And it’s possible another famous Chiefs WAG will be in attendance!

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