Jacob Elordi Debuts Hair Transformation During Broadway Date Night With Kendall Jenner in NYC

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum 6th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
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Jacob Elordi is showing off a new look during a date night with Kendall Jenner!

The 29-year-old Euphoria actor and the 31-year-old model were spotted together at a Broadway performance of Paranormal Activity on Saturday night (November 7).

The couple, who have been romantically linked since earlier this year, kept things low-key as they enjoyed the show.

The two were spotted spending time together during intermission, where Jacob showed off a new blonde hairstyle!

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Enjoy Broadway Date Night

According to TMZ, which obtained an exclusive video of the couple, Kendall and Jacob were seen leaning toward each other across a table during intermission at the August Wilson Theatre.

The two were attending Paranormal Activity, the Broadway production inspired by the popular horror movie franchise.

The show opened in August and tells an original story about a couple who move from Chicago to London, only to experience a series of frightening events.

The pair also appeared in photos shared by DeuxMoi, which showed them spending time together during their night out.

Jacob wore a black long-sleeved shirt and matching beanie, while Kendall opted for a black trench coat.

The actor also appeared to have dyed his hair blonde, with lighter strands visible beneath his hat. His eyebrows appeared lighter as well.

It’s unclear whether the new look is for an upcoming acting project.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum 6th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating Since Earlier This Year

Kendall and Jacob first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2026.

Since then, the couple has been spotted spending time together in several locations, including Hawaii, Australia, Italy and France.

They also attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, where they posed separately on the red carpet before spending time together inside the event.

Neither has spoken extensively in public about their relationship, although they’ve become increasingly comfortable being photographed together.

During a September outing in Paris, Jacob was even filmed asking photographers to stop using their flashes as he and Kendall walked back to their hotel.

Their latest appearance comes just days after Kendall celebrated her 31st birthday on November 3.

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