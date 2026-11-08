Justin Timberlake Walks In Global Down Syndrome Foundation Fashion Show with Niece Zaya & Sons Silas & Phineas

Credit: Getty

Justin Timberlake hit the runway this weekend with some special little ones!

The 45-year-old singer and actor walked in the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday (November 7) held at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel in Denver, Colo.

Justin was joined by his sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, as well as his niece, Zaya Biel, who has Down Syndrome. Zaya is the daughter of Justin‘s wife Jessica Biel‘s brother Justin.

“Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn’t be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world,” Justin shared in a statement with the foundation. “Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that’s why GLOBAL’s work means so much to our family.”

“Zaya’s parents, Rose and Justin Biel, are extraordinary advocates for their daughter. Rose serves on our Sie Center for Down Syndrome Development Board, and together they are dedicated to learning everything they can to ensure Zaya lives a long, healthy and fulfilling life—exactly what GLOBAL is delivering on for everyone with Down syndrome,” Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, said. “We are so fortunate to have Zaya as a GLOBAL Ambassador alum, and her remarkable family in our corner. We’ve been humbled and honored to have ‘Auntie Jessica’ Biel join us at our fashion show for the past two years, and were blown away when we learned that, despite her filming schedule, her husband Justin Timberlake would be coming in her place! What a testament to this family’s incredible bond, love and unwavering support for one another.”

“We walked my beautiful niece Zaya down the @globaldownsyndrome runway last night,” Justin captioned a photo from their runway walk on his Instagram story.

On her own Instagram story, Jessica Biel reposted a story from her sister-in-law, Rose, writing, “I love my family and I’m so proud of [Zaya] for walking the runway again at this year’s @globaldownsyndrome #BeBeautifulBeYourself Fashion Show”

Jessica walked the runway with Zaya at last year’s fashion show.

If you missed it, Jessica recently opened up about Silas having a cameo in her new movie, Matchbox.

It was also recently reported that Justin is set to release a four-part tell-all docuseries.

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Event Photos Justin Timberlake Phineas Timberlake Silas Timberlake