Katie Miller Announces She’s Ending Her Podcast After Husband Stephen Miller’s White House Promotion

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Stephen Miller and Katie Miller attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC
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Katie Miller is stepping away from her podcast following her husband Stephen Miller‘s promotion in the White House.

The 35-year-old former White House adviser announced on Sunday (November 8) that she’s decided to stop recording new episodes of The Katie Miller Podcast so she can focus on raising their four children.

The decision comes just two days after President Donald Trump announced that Stephen, 41, will be taking over as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

Katie explained that she enjoyed working on the podcast, but the time commitment had become too much with her husband’s new responsibilities.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses

Katie Miller Explains Why She’s Ending Her Podcast

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Katie explained why she’s walking away from the show.

“I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family,” she wrote.

“With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes.”

Katie added, “Nothing is more important than raising our four kids.”

She explained that while she loved doing the show, the amount of time it required was too much and she felt it was time to step away.

The former Trump administration aide also made it clear that she plans to continue supporting the president, even though she won’t be joining his administration.

“I’ll be cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration,” she wrote.

Fans will still get two more episodes, though.

Katie confirmed that she still plans to release two episodes that were recorded before her announcement.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC

Katie Miller Launched Her Podcast After Working for Elon Musk

Katie launched The Katie Miller Podcast in August 2025 after leaving her full-time role working for Elon Musk.

The show was aimed at conservative women and featured conversations about politics, parenting, relationships and other lifestyle topics.

Guests have included Vice President JD Vance, Mike Tyson, Nicki Minaj and Jenny McCarthy.

According to Axios, Katie previously explained that she wanted to create a space for conservative women to discuss their lives and interests.

Meanwhile, Stephen was named Trump‘s new White House chief of staff on Friday (November 6), with the appointment taking effect Monday (November 9).

He previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy and has been one of the president’s closest advisers for years.

Katie and Stephen married in 2020 and welcomed their fourth child earlier this year.

Find out more about Stephen Miller‘s promotion and Susie Wiles‘ departure from the White House.

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