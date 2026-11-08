Matt Rife Responds to Lisa Ann After She Claims He Keeps Showing Video of Her Being Handcuffed at His Show

Credit: Getty

Matt Rife and Lisa Ann are going back and forth over an incident that happened at one of his comedy shows nearly three years ago.

The 31-year-old comedian is responding after the 54-year-old former adult film star accused him of continuing to show footage of her being escorted out of his Radio City Music Hall show in handcuffs.

Lisa was removed from the New York City venue by police in February 2024, following a disagreement over whether she had been using her phone during the performance.

Now, she’s claiming that Matt has been showing the footage to audiences before his shows, and he’s firing back.

Lisa Ann Calls Out Matt Rife Over Video From His Comedy Show

During a recent appearance on the Veteran’s Minimum podcast, Lisa brought up the incident and claimed that Matt has continued to show the video of her being detained before his performances.

She alleged that the clip has been played before his shows over the past year.

Lisa said she still receives several messages a week from people bringing up the incident.

“He proudly uses that as his open in every single show that he does…I get texts three to four times a week,” she claimed.

She also claimed that she’s now banned from venues owned by James Dolan, including the Sphere in Las Vegas, because of facial recognition technology.

The former adult film star made it clear that she’s tired of the situation, telling Matt that “he should get a new act.”

Matt Rife Responds to Lisa Ann’s Claims

Matt didn’t stay quiet about the accusations.

The comedian responded sarcastically on social media, writing, “Yes, babe, that’s it,” before joking that he was too nervous to perform in front of her and had her arrested.

He also maintained that Lisa was removed from his show because she broke the venue’s rules.

“Years of work and somehow the truth is what she can’t swallow,” he said in response to TMZ‘s story about the situation on X.

The original incident happened on February 4, 2024, when Lisa was escorted out of Radio City Music Hall in handcuffs.

At the time, she insisted that she hadn’t been using her phone and said she didn’t understand why she was being removed.

However, a source connected to the venue previously told the New York Post that Lisa had been disruptive after being asked to stop using her phone.

The NYPD also said at the time that officers responded to a report of a disorderly person who had been told not to record inside the venue, according to OutKick.

Lisa was reportedly detained for approximately 45 minutes before being released without charges or a citation.

She has continued to dispute the explanation for her removal.

Find out more about the upcoming project Matt Rife stars in alongside Hudson Williams.

Posted To:James Dolan Lisa Ann Matt Rife NSFW