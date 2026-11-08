Maya Jama Exits ‘Love Island UK’ as Host, Releases Statement About Her Decision to Step Down

Credit: Getty

Maya Jama is leaving Love Island UK!

The 32-year-old presenter announced on Sunday (November 8) that she is stepping down as host after nine seasons across three different franchise shows.

Maya first joined the British show as host in season nine, which aired in 2023, taking over from Laura Whitmore, and has hosted through season 13 earlier this year. She then went on to host the first season of Love Island Games later that year, and started hosting Love Island: All Stars for three seasons, starting in 2024.

On Sunday, Maya shared a lengthy statement about her exit, thanking those who supported her on the show, who rooted for her to become host, and more.

Maya Jama’s statement on Love Island UK exit

“What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island,” Maya shared on Instagram. “Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you’ve tuned in during my time as host, I’m forever grateful to you all. The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year,” she continued.

“Biggest thanks to the incredible production team, I’ve seen firsthand how you work your asses off for months every year to bring this iconic show to life.”

I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience.

But I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new. While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I’ll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever.

In addition to Love Island UK, Maya has also served on the panel for The Masked Singer UK, competed on The Celebrity Traitors, and recently had a recurring role in The Gentleman season two on Netflix.

Love Island: All Stars is set to return for a fourth season in 2027. A replacement host will likely be announced in the next couple of months.

Love Island Australia, hosted by Sophie Monk is currently airing on 9now in Australia, and Love Island USA and Love Island Games will both return in 2027 with host Ariana Madix.

Posted To:Love Island Love Island UK Maya Jama Television