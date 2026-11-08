‘Melania, The Series’ Trailer: Melania Trump Returns With New 2-Part Docuseries After Critically-Panned Documentary Movie – Watch Now!

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Melania Trump in the trailer for "Melania, The Series"
Credit: YouTube/Prime Video

Melania Trump is releasing another documentary, but this time in the form of a two-part series!

The 56-year-old First Lady of the United States is reteaming with Amazon MGM Studios for Melania, The Series, which will debut on Prime Video this month, and the trailer has been released.

Official key art for "Melania, The Series"

What is Melania, The Series about?

Here’s the official synopsis, via Prime Video:

MELANIA, The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump’s life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.

Melania, The Series episode titles and descriptions revealed

I.  Family & Trust: Melania Trump sets priorities as she prepares to become America’s First Lady.  But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power.

II.  Pride & Honor: The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people.

When does Melania Trump’s docuseries premiere?

Melania, The Series is slated to release on Friday, November 20th on Prime Video, where you can also stream her documentary movie.

Earlier this year, the Melania documentary was panned by the critics, and while it earned more than expected at the opening weekend box office, it earned significantly less than what Amazon paid for it.

Back in May, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defended the documentary movie and said it was not a way to “buy influence” into Trump‘s White House.

If you missed it, Donald Trump also said the doc was “not good” for their relationship…

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