Is There a NASCAR Race Today? 2026 Cup Series Championship Start Time, TV Channel & How to Watch

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There’s a big NASCAR race happening today!

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series comes to an end on Sunday (November 8), with the season’s final race taking place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

It’s also the championship race, meaning one driver will be crowned the 2026 Cup Series champion by the end of the day.

Kyle Larson enters the race with a huge lead in the standings, but Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin still have a chance to take home the title.

If you’re planning to tune in, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s race, including the start time, TV channel and streaming options.

Keep reading to find out how to watch today’s NASCAR race…

What Time Is the NASCAR Race Today?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place on Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

The race will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, with the green flag scheduled for approximately 3:13 p.m. ET.

Drivers will compete for 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track, covering a total of 400.5 miles.

What Channel Is the NASCAR Race on Today?

Today’s NASCAR championship race will air live on NBC.

The network’s pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the race at 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can also listen to the race through MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How Can I Stream the NASCAR Race Today?

If you don’t have cable, there are several options for streaming the championship race.

The NBC broadcast will be available on Peacock, according to NASCAR’s official streaming guide.

You can also watch NBC through live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DIRECTV, depending on your plan and local channel availability.

HBO Max will also offer live driver-camera coverage, although the regular race broadcast is on NBC and Peacock.

Fans with access to a local NBC station can watch the race for free with an over-the-air antenna.

Who Is Expected to Win the NASCAR Championship?

Kyle Larson is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2026 Cup Series championship, with NASCAR’s Racing Insights giving him a 99.4% chance of taking home the title.

He enters Sunday’s race with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin.

According to NASCAR’s championship scenarios, Kyle needs just nine points during today’s race to secure his third Cup Series title.

Christopher and Denny are the only other drivers still mathematically eligible to win the championship, and both would need to win the race while earning enough additional points to overcome Kyle.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe will start from the pole position after qualifying first on Saturday (November 7).

Denny will start second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Kyle and Austin Cindric.

The race will officially bring the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season to a close.

Posted To:Austin Cindric Chase Briscoe Christopher Bell Denny Hamlin HBO Max Kyle Larson NASCAR NBC Peacock Racing Sports Tyler Reddick