Patrick Mahomes Injury Update Revealed After Big Hit During Chiefs Game

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Patrick Mahomes suffered a massive hit during the Chiefs game on Sunday (November 8) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss.

The 31-year-old quarterback’s right arm got hit by New York Jets rusher David Bailey in the second quarter, followed by two more hits from other players on the opposing team.

Before leaving the field, Patrick grimaced while on the ground after the hits, but after some warmups on the sidelines, he continued to play through the rest of the game.

Now, following a post game MRI, an update has been revealed on if he has any major injury.

According NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the results of Patrick‘s post game MRI did not reveal any major injury.

“Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good. Mahomes did go back in the game,” Ian shared on Twitter/X.

Patrick has also spoken out about the injury.

“If I’m able to play, I’m going to play,” he said, via ESPN. “That’s part of the game. It scares you in moments, when you get some pains in certain areas of your body. Obviously, it didn’t feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime.”

“It’s definitely something that scares you more than anything,” Patrick added. “I feel good now. The adrenaline is pumping. I’m sure I’ll be sore tomorrow. I didn’t even ice [my arm] when I used to pitch [in high school]. That probably wasn’t good for me. I’ve never had any elbow issues. Hopefully we can stay away from those.”

Earlier this year, Patrick underwent surgery after tearing the ACL on his left knee late last year. He then returned to the field for training camp over the summer.

Over the summer, the athlete, who has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2017, signed a massive new deal with the team, which set a new record!

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