Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game With Karlie Kloss & Her Parents, Years After Rumored Friendship Rift

Nov 8, 2026 2 min read
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Singer Taylor Swift watches the NFL regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 8
Credit: Getty

Taylor Swift has some familiar faces joining her at Travis Kelce‘s latest football game!

The 36-year-old superstar was spotted cheering on her husband at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday (November 8), as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets.

This time, she was joined by her longtime friend Karlie Kloss, 34, along with her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift.

The appearance is especially interesting because Taylor and Karlie were once inseparable, but faced years of rumors that their friendship had ended.

However, Karlie was among the guests at Taylor and Travis‘ wedding earlier this year, and now they’re spending time together at the game!

Singer Taylor Swift watches the NFL regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 8, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Sit Together at Chiefs Game

Taylor and Karlie were photographed watching the game together from a private suite on Sunday afternoon.

Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor wore a red sweater to support the Chiefs, while Karlie joined her and her parents to watch Travis on the field.

The game was also a milestone for the 37-year-old tight end, marking his 200th NFL appearance.

Taylor has been a regular presence at the Chiefs’ home games this season. She last attended the team’s October 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, when she was joined by Caitlin Clark and Este Haim.

But Sunday’s appearance with Karlie is getting attention for another reason.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift holding hands

What Happened Between Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss?

Taylor and Karlie became close friends more than a decade ago, frequently attending events together and even appearing on the cover of Vogue in 2015.

However, they were rarely seen together in later years, leading to rumors that they’d had a falling out.

Neither star publicly confirmed that their friendship had ended.

In fact, Karlie previously pushed back against speculation about their relationship, telling The New York Times in 2018, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Fans were surprised when Karlie attended Taylor and Travis‘ wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026.

She attended the celebration alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss on the runway at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show - Swarovski Crystal Looks at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre on December 2, 2014 in London, England.

Later that month, Karlie was asked about the wedding during an appearance on the Today show.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” she said. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Karlie and Taylor hadn’t been photographed together frequently in recent years, making their latest public appearance especially notable.

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