‘The Gilded Age’ Cast Changes: 6 Stars Who Left Ahead of Season 4 & All the Actors Confirmed to Return

Credit: HBO Max

The Gilded Age season four is back with an all-new episode tonight (November 8), and we’re here with a cast refresher!

Tonight’s episode will see the Bertha and George reunion, and much more.

Here’s the official season four synopsis: “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

So…which cast members are confirmed to return for season four, and who is exiting the show?

Morgan Spector as George Russell – Confirmed to Return

Morgan Spector‘s George Russell was shot in the penultimate episode of season three. Fans were extremely concerned about if the character would live or die.

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell – Confirmed to Return

There’s no Gilded Age without Carrie Coon‘s Bertha Russell.

Carrie is confirmed to return for season four the HBO hit.

Click “next” to see the cast shakeup for season four of The Gilded Age…

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