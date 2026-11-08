‘The Gilded Age’ Cast Real-Life Relationships Revealed: Who’s Married, Divorced or Single?

Credit: HBO

The stars of The Gilded Age have some interesting relationship histories off-screen.

The hit HBO period drama returned for Season 4 this month, bringing back the wealthy families, complicated romances and social rivalries of 1880s New York City.

While characters like Marian Brook and Larry Russell continue navigating their romantic futures, fans might be wondering who the actors are dating in real life.

Several cast members are married to fellow actors, including some very famous names. Others have recently opened up about breakups and divorces, while a few prefer keeping their personal lives private.

We’ve gathered the latest publicly confirmed information about 13 stars, including Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga and more.

Keep reading to find out who’s married, dating, divorced or keeping their relationship status private…

Posted To:Anna Blundell Audra McDonald Becky Ann Baker Bill Camp Blake Ritson Carl Lundstedt Carrie Coon Christine Baranski Christine Marinoni Cynthia Nixon Danny Mozes Dating History Denee Benton Dylan Baker Eleanor Tomlinson Elizabeth Marvel Hadley Klein Harry Richardson Hattie Morahan HBO Louisa Jacobson Matthew Cowles Morgan Spector Peter Donovan Rebecca Hall Taissa Farmiga Television The Gilded Age Tracy Letts Will Swenson