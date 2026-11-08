‘The Gilded Age’ Spoilers: Does Larry Still Want to Marry Marian?

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Last week’s The Gilded Age episode took fans by surprise with a big plot point!

A new episode is set to air tonight (November 8), and fans might be wondering about Larry’s intentions.

If you don’t know, Larry (Harry Richardson) and his on-again/off-again love, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) were intimate for the first time after getting caught in a storm at a hotel. They ended up spending the night together.

Now, Harry is revealing what his character’s intentions are with Marian.

Harry Richardson Reveals That Larry Wants to Marry Marian, and Is Worried He Ruined Things

“There’s also the very real realization that he might have just ruined his future of being married to her. I think because he has done it in the wrong order, so to speak, and he does really want to marry her, and they have gone back and forth with both of them having trust issues… and then he lets his impulse get the better of him,” Harry told TV Insider.

He continued, “He also then realizes that not only has he now hurt someone who he cares about so much, but he’s possibly lost her forever. That brings along a huge weight and humbling and fear for him as well, which we see him grapple with through the season.”

Find out how that intimate scene even came to be.

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