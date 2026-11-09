Adam Brody Misses ‘Nobody Wants This’ Event Amid Public Disagreements With Co-Stars Over Palestine Comments

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Adam Brody attends the Nobody Wants This S3 "Housewarming" Party on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
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Adam Brody was absent from a recent Nobody Wants This event attended by several of his co-stars.

The 46-year-old actor did not attend Netflix’s FYSEE: The Fall Edit event in Los Angeles on Friday (November 6), where the cast and creative team celebrated the show’s third season.

His absence comes after several people involved with the series publicly disagreed with his comments about Israel and Palestine.

There is no confirmed connection between his absence and the disagreements.

Why Was Adam Brody Missing From the Event?

According to Us Weekly on Monday (November 9), attendees were reportedly told that Adam was working on a project in the United Kingdom.

Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn attended the November 6 event alongside co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan, costume designer Negar Ali-Kline and music supervisor Manish Raval.

Series creator Erin Foster and fellow co-showrunner Jenni Konner were also absent.

Notably, Adam was not included in Netflix’s previously announced event lineup, although Erin and Jenni had originally been listed as participants.

What Happened Between Adam Brody and His Co-Stars?

In a September 25 interview with GQ, Adam expressed his views on Israel’s actions in Gaza and voiced support for Palestine.

“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” he told the publication.

Erin subsequently addressed his comments during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that’s OK,” she said.

Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Adam‘s on-screen mother, also publicly criticized his comments. However, she later pushed back against speculation that their political differences had created problems behind the scenes.

“Tensions are NOT RISING. Profound differences of opinion are,” she wrote on Threads.

Despite the public disagreements, the show is moving forward.

Netflix officially renewed Nobody Wants This for Season 4 on Friday (November 6), the same day as the event.

All three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

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