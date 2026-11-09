Ariana Grande Sings Christmas Carol With Ben Stiller & Robert De Niro on ‘The Tonight Show’ – Watch Now!

Credit: NBC

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande crashed Jimmy Fallon‘s opening monologue on The Tonight Show on Sunday night (November 8).

The Focker-In-Law stars stepped out ahead of their interview to bring some Christmas cheer, singing “O Christmas Tree,” though De Niro‘s vocals at the end were dubbed!

“And finally, the Rockefeller tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center and it’s very exciting. The holidays are coming, the spirit’s here. It kind of makes me want to sing,” Jimmy says before the trio walks on stage.

Also on the show, the Focker-In-Law stars played a game of “True Confessions” with Jimmy, where each person read off a statement about something that happened in their life, while the others had to figure out if it was true or not.

During the interview to promote their upcoming comedy, they recalled Ariana‘s first meetings with both Ben and Robert, while the guys reflected on filming the first Meet the Parents movie over 25 years ago.

They also set up a scene from the movie at the dinner table, where Ariana gives Ben the Heimlich maneuver and the piece of steak flies out of his mouth and into Robert‘s, which is featured in the movie’s trailer.

Ariana, Robert, and Ben also took part in a “Slow Clap Soap Opera” skit from their fictional soap opera, “My Family’s Money,” where the director loved a dramatic slow clap a little too much.

What is Focker-In-Law about?

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker’s (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg’s still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). Greg’s concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.

When does Focker-In-Law come out?

Written and directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three movies, Focker-In-Law is set to debut in theaters on November 25th. Watch the trailer here!

Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco also star.

Posted To:Ariana Grande Ben Stiller Robert De Niro Television The Tonight Show