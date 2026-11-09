Bette Midler Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Steps’ Premiere with Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Ali Wong & More

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Bette Midler, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu and Ali Wong attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Credit: Getty

Bette Midler hit the purple carpet at the premiere of her upcoming new movie Steps on Sunday night (November 8) in New York City.

The 80-year-old actress joined co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Ali Wong, and more at The Plaza Hotel as they debuted their new animated film.

Bette Midler attends Steps premiere in NYC
Amanda Seyfried attends Steps premiere in NYC
Stephanie Hsu attends Steps premiere in NYC
Ali Wong attends Steps premiere in NYC

The ladies are among the voice stars of the movie, which is set to debut on Netflix on November 20th!

Also stepping out for the premiere were co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Damian Priest, and Luna Hamilton, who voices the young version of Stephanie‘s character, Margot.

Daniel Radcliffe attends Steps premiere in NYC
Young Mazino attends Steps premiere in NYC
Damian Priest attends Steps premiere in NYC
Stephanie Hsu and Luna Hamilton attend Steps premiere in NYC

What is Steps about?

Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

If you missed it, check out stills from the movie here!

K-pop star Jennie, best known for BLACKPINK, released a new single, “Someone to Hold,” from the upcoming movie.

“I am so excited to join the Steps family and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film! I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I’m so happy I got to be a little part of their world. I hope you enjoy Steps and ‘Someone to Hold’ as much as I do and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!” Jennie said in a statement.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the celebrities attending the Steps premiere…

Bette Midler attends Steps premiere in NYC
Young Mazino attends Steps premiere in NYC
Young Mazino and Ali Wong attend Steps premiere in NYC
Amanda Seyfried attends Steps premiere in NYC
Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu and Ali Wong attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Bette Midler, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu and Ali Wong attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Bette Midler, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Ali Wong and Daniel Radcliffe attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Young Mazino, Bette Midler, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Ali Wong and Daniel Radcliffe attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Bette Midler and Ali Wong attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Bette Midler and Stephanie Hsu attend Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Luna Hamilton attends Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere
Cast and crew pose for a group photo at the Steps premiere

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