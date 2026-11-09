Billy Joel Announces Comeback Show Amid Brain Disorder Battle

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Billy Joel is getting ready to make his return to the stage!

If you didn’t know, the 77-year-old music icon was diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) in 2025. At the time, it was announced that the condition had caused problems with his hearing, vision and balance and that he would undergo physical therapy.

After undergoing brain surgery in September, Billy has now announced on that he will be performing in his first show in over a year and a half.

On December 14, Billy will be performing at the Florida Atlantic University in a special event titled “Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers … And a Little Music.”

“Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music at 7p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2026,” read an announcement on Billy‘s official Instagram posed on Monday (November 9).

The show, however, isn’t open to the public.

“Tickets will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026,” the announcement added.

News of the comeback show comes weeks after Billy shared a heartbreaking new health update.

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