CMA Responds After Sammy Kershaw Says He Was Denied 2026 Awards Red Carpet

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The Country Music Association is responding to country singer Sammy Kershaw after he called out the organizers for allegedly not allowing him to walk the red carpet at the upcoming 2026 Country Music Awards.

Last week, Sammy, 68, claimed the association “denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards,” which are set to air on November 18.

What did the Country Music Association say in response?

On Monday (November 9), they issued an official statement on Instagram saying they had enacted rules to “help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media.”

“We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions,” the statement read.

It continued, “Our organization’s mission is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of Country Music. With this 60th anniversary year, we are working extra hard to simultaneously spotlight the last six decades, while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026. It’s not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge.”

The statement concluded by saying they are “committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome,” and to that point, they said they’re in touch with Sammy’s team and “look forward to continuing that conversation.”

An A-list singer has confirmed they will attend this year’s CMA Awards after a 10-year absence.

Why was Sammy Kershaw’s request to walk the red carpet denied?

Sammy did not specify the exact reason why the CMA denied his request to walk the red carpet with his wife, Mendy. He said he doesn’t often get to attend events like these due to his touring schedule and claims he made an effort to adjust his schedule this time to be there with his wife.

“After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before,” he said.

At the end of his statement, he called the decision to deny his request “extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing.”

“I guess the next time I attend the CMA’s, it will be in tribute after I’m gone, if I’m lucky,” the “Cadillac Style” singer added.

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