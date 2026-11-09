Daniel Radcliffe Won’t Commit to Watching HBO’s New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Here’s Why

Credit: Getty Images/Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Daniel Radcliffe is explaining why he may not watch HBO’s new Harry Potter television show.

If you do not know, the 37-year-old actor starred in the original Harry Potter films as the title character. He appeared in 8 films, beginning in 2001 and ending his run in 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals If He’ll Watch the New Harry Potter TV Show

“I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly. I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don’t watch any TV,” Daniel told the AP.

“I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. I haven’t seen Mad Men. I haven’t seen some of the like the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch,” he continued.

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Isn’t Giving New Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin Advice

“I’m really truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice. He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me. If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, and Dan said you should do this,’ and I’m like, I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews,” Daniel shared.

“So I have no advice for him. He’s going to be amazing, and you know, I hope that I will, I think I will, get to meet him someday, and I’m very excited about that,” he added.

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