Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Joke, Erika Kirk Speaks Out

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Dave Chappelle is facing backlash over a joke he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as the late conservative activist’s wife, Erika Kirk, speaks out against jokes about political violence.

The 53-year-old comedian brought up Charlie during his Karmageddon comedy show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday (November 7).

In a video from the performance that has since gone viral, Dave joked that he’s been feeling happier since Charlie was killed in September 2025.

His comments quickly sparked criticism online, including from Elon Musk, while Erika shared a statement condemning people who make jokes about political assassinations.

What Did Dave Chappelle Say About Charlie Kirk?

During the show, Dave brought up how scary it can be to speak in public.

He then joked that he’d been feeling better ever since Charlie was murdered.

“I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling,” he told the audience, according to People.

He continued by joking about being in a good mood while driving around, only to remember why.

Another clip circulating online appeared to show Dave making a separate joke suggesting that Charlie was looking up at everyone from hell.

Elon Musk was among those criticizing the comedian, writing on X, “Dave Chappelle is cruel.”

What Did Erika Kirk Say About the Jokes?

On Sunday (November 8), Erika shared a lengthy statement on X addressing jokes about political violence.

She criticized podcasters, comedians and commentators who treat assassinations as entertainment, calling it “beyond disgusting.”

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence,” she wrote, adding that she and their two children would have to live with that loss for the rest of their lives.

Erika also said that people should be able to recognize the value of someone’s life even when they disagree with their political beliefs.

She concluded by saying that political violence should never be tolerated, excused or celebrated.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

While her statement came amid the controversy surrounding Dave, Erika did not specifically mention him by name.

Charlie, who co-founded Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. He was 31 years old.

Dave‘s representatives had not publicly responded to the backlash as of Monday (November 9), according to People.

If you missed it, Erika previously spoke out after comedian Druski‘s viral impersonation of her.

Posted To:Charlie Kirk Dave Chappelle Erica Kirk Politics