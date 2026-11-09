Dax Shepard Addresses Narrative He’s ‘Controlling’ & ‘Abusive’ in Marriage to Kristen Bell

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Dax Shepard is responding to narratives regarding his marriage to Kristen Bell.

During the latest episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the 51-year-old actor spoke out about various rumors he’s seen. The pair married in 2013.

“Another round of me being a terrible person was in the media, and like, I avoided that. But then it hit Kristen’s doorstep really hard, and then I got to find out everything that people are saying about me,” he shared on the podcast.

Dax noted that there’s a narrative that he’s “controlling, abusive, now flirting with people in public,” which he added, “I don’t do.”

In a recent episode of the podcast, Kristen spoke out about Dax‘s flirting.

“If we go to a dinner or something, there’s a couple things Dax does where he doesn’t have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he’s just being the best boy,” she said in a late October episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. “We’ll be at dinner and he’ll say to the waiter [or] waitress, he’ll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes, great job.’”

Monica Padman, Dax‘s co-host, then shared that he’s actually flirting with the employee at the restaurant, to which Kristen responded, “That’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good.”

Posted To:Dax Shepard Kristen Bell