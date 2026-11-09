Dianna Russini Confirms New NFL Gig 7 Months After Mike Vrabel Scandal, Makes Rare Comments on ‘Nightmare’ Situation

Credit: Getty Images

Dianna Russini has a new gig, 7 months after those Mike Vrabel photos.

She will be hosting a new show, The Russini Report, for BetUS Casino & Sportsbook. The hour-long show will air on Bet US TV’s X account and website on Wednesdays, beginning on November 11.

A Refresher on the Scandal

If you haven’t been following, a big scandal broke earlier this Spring when they were seen in photos together at an Arizona resort, supposedly taken in 2026. They both denied any romantic involvement at the time. Dianna got married in 2020 and Mike has been married to his wife Jen since 1999.

Since then, photos of them appearing to kiss – from 2020 – emerged, and he admitted to having “difficult conversations” with his family.

Dianna left her job at The Athletic, while Mike still coaches the Patriots.

Dianna Russini Reflects on the Mike Vrabel Scandal

“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking. At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare,” she told People.

She said she and her husband, Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, stopped reading the news.

“The lies became so out of control. This was a runaway train, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. Once we realized nothing was going to stop this, it became unhealthy for us to read it because it wasn’t helping us heal. It was piling on and adding to what we were already dealing with,” she said.

Dianna Russini Will Change How She Approaches Stories Going Forward

She says this experience changed the way she will approach her journalism.

She shared, “The way I’m going to approach stories is going to be very different now. I have an understanding and an empathy that I didn’t have before. I would do stories in the past at the best of my ability, and sometimes now I reflect on those, and I don’t know if I always thought about how much this would affect not just the player, but a team, an organization, the players’ families.”

“Now that I’ve been in the center of this attention and understanding that this wasn’t just something that shook me, it affected my 94-year-old grandmother, my cousins, family members I haven’t even spoken to in years. It just had a really lasting effect, and I don’t necessarily know if I ever really thought about that as much as I should,” she added.

Posted To:Dianna Russini Football Mike Vrabel nfl