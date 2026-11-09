Disney Debuts Heartwarming New Holiday Short ‘The Invisible Horse’ as Part of Global Christmas Celebration!

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Disney Premieres Invisible Horse Short

Disney is spreading some extra holiday cheer this year!

The Walt Disney Company announced its new global “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign, bringing together festive celebrations, new holiday entertainment, and special surprises for families around the world.

Kicking off the campaign is A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, a heartwarming new film directed by Dougal Wilson.

The short follows Jack (Reilly Greenwood), a young boy who believes he’s outgrown the magic of Christmas, until a mysterious invisible creature takes him on an unexpected adventure that reignites his imagination and brings him closer to his family.

Disney is also teaming up with Make-A-Wish, Toys for Tots, and Blue Star Families to spread joy to children and families in need through holiday wishes, toy donations, special events, and surprise experiences throughout the season.

The festivities extend to Disney’s theme parks around the world, with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World, the return of “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” at Disneyland, Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris, and seasonal celebrations at Shanghai and Tokyo Disney Resorts. Select Disney Cruise Line sailings will also transform into winter wonderlands for the holidays.

“Disney has long been part of the traditions, memories, and moments that make the holiday season so special for families around the world,” said Asad Ayaz, Disney’s Chief Marketing and Brand Officer.

Fans can also help spread the magic by donating to Make-A-Wish or Toys for Tots through Disney.com/HolidayMagic.

Watch Disney’s new holiday short, The Invisible Horse, below!

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