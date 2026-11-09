Donald Trump Backtracks Immigration Comments After Angering His Base of Supporters, Says ‘No Amnesty’ Now

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Donald Trump is backtracking the comments he made about his deportation policy being “too tough.”

The President of the United States did an interview with 60 Minutes after the “blue tsunami” in the mid-term elections, with Democrats taking control of the house, senate, and a majority of Governor positions.

60 MINUTES REPORT: Ross Douthat interviews President Trump in his first sit-down interview since the 2026 midterm elections.



The wide-ranging conversation covered immigration and corruption, Iran and artificial intelligence, his potential successors and his own mortality. The… pic.twitter.com/rVNbgRlQhS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

Trump said that he thinks he deserves an “A+ for closing up the border” and “getting the bad ones out,” but admitted that his policy “was too tough.”

“We also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally,” Trump said. “Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out. And there’s a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they’re good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes.”

“A lot of people would say that it’s great, but a lot of people think it’s too tough,” Trump said.

Trump said that he was willing to work with Democrats “to do something on immigration” when they take control of Congress. This has angered many of his supporters.

During a press conference on Monday (November 9), Trump backtracked those comments.

“There’s no amnesty. … There won’t be amnesty. Somebody suggested, will there be amnesty? No,” he said.

Posted To:Donald Trump Politics