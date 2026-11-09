Dustin Hoffman Recalls Being Held at Gunpoint After Getting Caught Having an Affair With a Married Woman

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Dustin Hoffman is opening up about a terrifying experience from his younger years.

The 89-year-old Oscar-winning actor revealed that he was once held at gunpoint after being caught in bed with a married woman.

He shared the story during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, released on Monday (November 9).

Dustin, who is promoting his new memoir, Look at Me, recalled visiting the woman’s home after her husband had gone to sleep. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

What Happened to Dustin Hoffman?

“I was having an affair with a married woman,” Dustin told Conan O’Brien.

He explained that the woman thought her husband would stay asleep, so she invited him over.

However, her husband woke up and walked in on them while they were in bed together.

The man was holding a gun.

Dustin recalled that the husband pointed the weapon directly at him and ordered him to leave.

“And he pointed at me,” Dustin said. “And he said, I remember what he says, get out, get out.”

The actor admitted that he genuinely thought he was about to be killed.

He explained that the gun looked much bigger when it was pointed at him, especially because the man’s finger was on the trigger.

At the time, Dustin remembered thinking, “I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die.”

He added that someone in that situation would do anything to avoid getting killed.

Conan jokingly asked whether he had jumped out the window to escape, but Dustin didn’t explain exactly how the encounter ended. The actor also didn’t identify the woman or her husband, or reveal exactly when the incident happened.

Dustin Hoffman Is Releasing a New Memoir

The interview comes ahead of the release of Dustin‘s memoir, Look at Me, on Tuesday (November 10).

During the conversation, he also looked back at his breakout role in The Graduate and admitted he initially struggled with becoming famous.

Despite the success of the 1967 movie, he said the experience made him want to stop making films and return to theater.

Of course, Dustin went on to star in movies including Kramer vs. Kramer, Tootsie, Rain Man and Hook.

He has been married to his current wife, Lisa Hoffman, since 1980. The couple shares four children.

He was previously married to actress Anne Byrne from 1969 to 1980. They had a daughter, Jenna, and he also adopted Anne‘s daughter Karina from a previous relationship.

Dustin did not say whether the gunpoint incident happened before or during his first marriage.

Posted To:Anne Byrne Conan O'Brien Dustin Hoffman Lisa Hoffman