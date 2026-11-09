‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Is Crossing Over to ‘CIA’ Tonight, Plus He’s Returning for Another Episode

Credit: Paramount

Jeremy Sisto is making a special appearance on CIA tonight!

The 52-year-old actor, who plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine on FBI, is bringing his character to the CBS spinoff on Monday (November 9).

Even better, this isn’t just a one-time appearance: CBS has confirmed that Jeremy will also guest-star on next week’s episode.

The crossover comes as both shows continue airing back-to-back on Monday nights, giving fans another chance to see characters from the two series working in the same world.

Which Episodes of CIA Will Jeremy Sisto Appear In?

Jeremy is confirmed to appear in two upcoming episodes of CIA.

His first appearance is tonight’s episode, titled “Legacy,” which airs Monday (November 9) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

According to CBS, the episode follows the team as they investigate an explosion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that kills an international arms dealer.

The team discovers that an assassin named Felix Vincente is responsible, while Bill Goodman faces a difficult decision as he tries to stop him.

Jeremy will return as Jubal in the following week’s episode, “Inside Men,” airing Monday (November 16) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

That episode follows Bill and Colin as they go undercover to stop a group planning to livestream a violent attack. Bill is also keeping a secret from Colin, according to the official synopsis.

CBS has confirmed Jeremy‘s guest appearance in both episodes, although the network hasn’t revealed exactly how Jubal will be involved in either investigation.

Is Jeremy Sisto Leaving FBI for CIA?

There’s no announced departure for Jeremy from FBI.

He’s still part of the show’s Season 9 cast, and his appearances on CIA are being billed as guest-starring roles.

The two CBS dramas have already featured several crossovers.

During the October 5 season premieres, Necar Zadegan appeared on FBI as CIA Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, while John Boyd brought his FBI character Stuart Scola to CIA.

Jeremy also appeared in the original CIA series premiere back in February.

How to Watch FBI and CIA Tonight

FBI airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, followed by CIA at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Both shows are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Premium subscribers can watch live through their local CBS affiliate, while episodes are available on demand the following day for Essential subscribers.

Jeremy‘s two CIA appearances are scheduled for November 9 and November 16.

Keep up with all the FBI Season 9 cast changes right here.

Posted To:CBS CIA FBI Jeremy Sisto Television