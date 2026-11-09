Fetty Wap Marries Alexis Hill in New Jersey Wedding

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Fetty Wap sitting in a chair with a microphone in front of him at SiriusXM's Front Row. He's wearing a pink tracksuit with a black durag.
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Fetty Wap is married!

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, married Alexis Hill, 32, in Prompton, Plains New Jersey on November 5.

Alexis shared photos from their luxurious wedding ceremony on Instagram over the weekend, captioning the post, “Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell,” with a ring emoji.

The first photo showed the newly wedded couple together, with Alexis in a gorgeous white satin ballgown and a long veil. Fetty Wap wore an all-white look with tuxedo pants and a button-down shirt. He kissed her on the hand.

Alexis also shared photos of herself getting ready and posing alongside her bridal party.

At the reception, she changed into a sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and they were seen holding hands and taking more photos together.

Fetty Wap performed a song at the reception

Fetty Wap also performed “679” during the reception, according to a video posted by The Shade Room.

He and Alexis knew each other as kids and reconnected as adults. The “Trap Queen” rapper proposed to her in July 2026.

The rapper was released early from prison back in January. Fetty Wap was expected to be released from prison on March 13, 2027, however, his release date was pushed up and he was officially released on January 8 after spending three years behind bars.

“I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” he said at the time.

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