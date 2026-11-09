Florence Pugh Honors Late ‘The Wonder’ Director Sebastian Lelio With a Meal He Would Have Loved

Credit: Instagram

Florence Pugh is sharing a tribute to the late director Sebastian Lelio, who she previously worked with on the film The Wonder.

On Monday (November 9), Florence shared a touching Instagram post featuring a selfie she had taken with Sebastian along with a heartfelt caption.

“I’ve been processing this news since the day it happened, my brain is having a hard time accepting that this incredible man is no longer with us,” she began. “Sebastián Lelio, what an absolute sparkling jewel you were.”

Florence went on to note that they met on the set of The Wonder, the 2022 period drama based on the 2016 of the same name.

“He was so impressive, his work had already done so much for women and he was recognised and praised highly for that,” she said. “My heart is broken. He was a man who was so firmly on our side. He cared so deeply for women, he dedicated his work to telling the stories of women and all of the different hardships and pain.”

The Midsommar star praised him as “sensitive,” with striking blue eyes and said they “fell in love over food,” and would spent time together talking about the script.

Florence continued, “But the thing that really allowed us to share a heartbeat was love of food. Meat, stews, cheese, red wine. OH RED WINE we both would scream. He would take me out for foodie dinners in Dublin to talk about the project but we’d just be giddy over the chefs choices sent out.”

“So it’s not lost on me that right before I’d found out about his passing, I’d purchased a special cut of beef and a special red wine, almost as a preparation for his mourning,” she wrote. “I cooked it. Drank it. And thought and spoke of how unique and mesmerising he was. I smiled through tears as I looked at my plate because I knew he would have smiled at it too.”

The Oscar nominee said he taught her about the importance of dancing, “ugly but human dancing,” and was “gentle,” “brilliant,” and an artist and director whose actions in his art “made a difference.”

“Sending my love and deep warm hugs to his family and friends. I’m so sorry for your massive loss,” she concluded.

Sebastian‘s partner, Amalia Kassai, announced that he had died at the age of 52 on November 6. She said he had died “due to health reasons,” and he was found deceased inside his Santiago, Chile home.

Our thoughts go out to Sebastian‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

Posted To:Florence Pugh Sebastian Lelio