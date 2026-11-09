‘Frozen’ Stars Reunite for New Nat Geo Wildlife Series: What We Know

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Disney is reuniting the cast of Frozen for a special new National Geographic project!

On Monday (November 9), The Real Frozen was announced, described as an upcoming natural history series that “pushes innovation into uncharted territory by imagining our lead animated characters as if they were inhabiting the real worlds depicted throughout the series.”

The Real Frozen will follow actual animals amid the beautiful icy landscapes of Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland.

The cast of Frozen will reprise their roles to narrate the series

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff are returning to voice Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff for the series, serving as narrators as viewers learn more about the animals and how they navigate harsh winters and their survival strategies. Josh Gad will also make special appearances as Olaf!

Here’s how Disney describes the upcoming show:

“Set against the breathtaking icy landscapes of Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden, “The Real Frozen” follows real-life animals whose fortitude, loyalty, resilience and relationships echo the emotional heart of the “Frozen” franchise. These animals navigate the harshest winters, revealing extraordinary behaviours, survival strategies and bonds. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff return to voice Anna, Elsa and Kristoff, reprising their roles as our beloved narrators to guide viewers through each story, with a whimsical storytelling style tied to the distinct themes of courage, trust and transformation, with Josh Gad making special appearances as Olaf along the way.”

The Real Frozen will air on the National Geographic channel, along with Disney+ and Hulu.

Posted To:Disney Frozen Idina Menzel Jonathan Groff Josh Gad Kristen Bell National Geographic streaming