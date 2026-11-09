Gordon Ramsay Poses Shirtless to Celebrate 60th Birthday!

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Gordon Ramsay is showing off his fit physique as he celebrates entering a new decade!

On Monday (November 9), the British celeb chef, restaurateur, and TV personality took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing shirtless as he marked “day 2 of being 60.”

“Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages!” Gordon captioned the post. “Day 2 of being 60……LFG !!!!”

In the black and white photo, Gordon is posing in his bathroom while just wearing a pair of workout shorts.

The shirtless pic comes just one day after he turned 60 on Sunday, November 8. The 8th is also his daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay‘s birthday.

“Happy birthday to this incredible young lady, sharing such a special day with you is a Dads dream,” Gordon wrote on Sunday while sharing several photos with Tilly. “There’s not enough words to explain how proud you make me feel, have a fantastic 25th birthday.”

“I can’t believe I’m bloody 60 wtf,” he added.

Tilly is one of Gordon and wife Tana‘s six kids. They are also parents to daughter Megan, 28, 26-year-old fraternal twins Holly and Jack, son Oscar, 7, and son Jesse, 2

Last year, Gordon opened up about a health scare.

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