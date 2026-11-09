HBO & HBO Max Renew 11 TV Shows, Announce 1 Is Ending & 2 Have Wrapped Up

Credit: HBO

HBO and HBO Max issued another TV show renewal in the last few days, and we’re recapping everything that has been reported for their 2026 slate.

There are currently no cancellations at HBO, but unfortunately, two huge hits have come to an end, and a third major series will also be ending.

If you don’t know, HBO is known for serving up iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max, which was previously dubbed “Max.”

We’ll continually update this recap throughout the year with the latest developments, so stick here for more.

Youth – Renewed for Season 2

Renewal Date: November 2, 2026

Sharon Horgan‘s Youth has been renewed for a second season!

She shared the following: “I’m so happy to get another opportunity to live out my emotional and biological crises on HBO. I can’t think of a better platform to air my UTI problems on. The response to YOUTH has been beyond what I could have hoped for. I’m so grateful for the response and the chance to work with this incredible cast and creative team once more.”

It: Welcome to Derry – Renewed for Season 2 at HBO!

Renewal Date: August 17. 2026

It: Welcome to Derry is returning for a second season!

Season two takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.

Bill Skarsgard stars as the menacing clown in the series, and while he has not been confirmed to return, fans are hopeful.

Keep reading to see what else is renewed and canceled at HBO and HBO Max…

Posted To:EG HBO HBO Max Renewals And Cancellations Television