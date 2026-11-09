Here’s What Russell Brand Told His Wife Laura After His 10+ Year Prison Sentence Was Announced

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Russell Brand was sentenced to over 10 years in prison today for convictions in his rape and sexual assault trial in London, England.

If you did not see the news, last week, the 51-year-old disgraced comedian and actor was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape last week. The allegations that Russell faced in court were concerning incidents that happened between 1999 and 2009.

Now, reports are emerging about what he said to his wife Laura Brand when the sentencing came in.

What Russell Brand Said to His Wife in Court

When he heard that he would be in prison for over 10 years, Russell Brand apparently told his wife, “I love you.”

Earlier in the day when he first saw his wife at the sentencing, he apparently was seen saying to her, “Are you ok?” via TMZ.

Russell Brand’s Dad Ron Defended Him Publicly As Well

Outside of court, Russell Brand‘s father Ron was asked about the victims, and he responded, “The victims? What about Russell? The girls, you mean, who chased him and harassed him?”

About the verdict, he said, “We don’t believe the justice system.”

When asked if he thought the jury was corrupt, he responded, “Well, I’m saying it’s possible. Are you saying it’s not possible?”

Posted To:crime Laura Brand Ron Brand Russell Brand