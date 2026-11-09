Hunger Games’ Whitney Peak Recalls Starring in Hallmark Movie for One of Her First Projects

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Whitney Peak
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Whitney Peak made her professional acting debut in the movie Molly’s Game and her second project was a Hallmark Channel film!

The 23-year-old actress, who played Lenore Dove in the new Hunger Games movie, is opening up about working on the Hallmark movie Campfire Kiss back in 2017.

Whitney was hesitant to reveal her Hallmark history in an interview with Owen Thiele on the In My Dreams podcast, but then embraced it.

“I did this, I don’t know if I want to say this, but it’s out there somewhere. I did this Hallmark classic called Campfire Kiss, where I played a little girl who’s calculating the probability of like getting a date to prom,” Whitney said.

Owen replied, “Do you know that I genuinely watch Hallmark? Like, it runs on my TV. I love Hallmark.”

Whitney added, “No, by the way, so do I. I mean, I can’t lie, not so much anymore. But definitely for a long time. I loved those movies. “

What is Campfire Kiss about?

Feeling disconnected with her teenage son, a protective mother decides to step outside of her comfort zone and take him camping. But as soon as she arrives, she begins butting heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoorsman who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter.

The movie is led by Hallmark Channel stars Danica McKellar and Paul Greene.

Check out the full 2026 Christmas movie slate for all of the films premiering this year!

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