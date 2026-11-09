‘Fantastic Four’ Actor Ioan Gruffudd Says Woman Thought They Were Having an Affair for Over a Year Due to AI Scam

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Ioan Gruffudd is warning fans after a woman showed up at a convention believing she’d been having a secret affair with him for more than a year.

The 53-year-old Fantastic Four actor revealed that someone had been pretending to be him online and sending the woman hundreds of AI-generated photos and videos.

The situation came to light when the woman approached Ioan at a recent convention and showed him the messages she’d received.

He shared the disturbing experience in an Instagram post on Sunday (November 8), explaining how the fake relationship had gone on for so long.

How Was the Woman Tricked Into Thinking She Was Dating Ioan Gruffudd?

“Something incredibly distressing and disturbing has been brought to my attention,” Ioan wrote.

He explained that the woman approached him at a convention and believed she had been in an extramarital relationship with him for over a year.

“She showed me hundreds of AI images and videos that someone claiming to be me had sent to her,” he wrote. “The images were explicit and disturbing.”

According to Ioan, the woman was first contacted through a Facebook page dedicated to the CBS series Elsbeth, in which he previously guest-starred.

The person impersonating him then gave her a phone number and asked her to continue their conversations on Telegram, a messaging app.

The impersonator allegedly sent AI-generated images and videos to convince her that she was really talking to the actor.

Ioan made it clear that the person was not him.

He said he would never give his personal phone number to someone he doesn’t know and warned fans against communicating with accounts pretending to represent him.

He also encouraged anyone who had been contacted by the impersonator to report the incident to police, adding that he had already done so himself.

Ioan Gruffudd Says the Woman Wasn’t Scammed Out of Money

On Monday (November 9), Ioan shared another message on his Instagram Stories to clarify an important detail.

He explained that the woman had not lost any money during the fake relationship.

“No funds ever requested from her or sent by her,” he wrote.

According to Ioan, the person behind the account appeared to be interested in creating a fake romantic relationship rather than getting money from the woman.

He said the woman specifically told him that the lack of requests for money was one of the reasons she believed she was actually speaking to him.

Ioan‘s wife, Bianca Wallace, also shared warnings on social media and urged women to be careful about people impersonating others online.

The actor and Bianca got married in April 2025 and welcomed their daughter, Mila Mae, that November.

Ioan also shares two daughters, Ella and Elsie, with his ex-wife, Alice Evans.

The actor is known for playing Reed Richards in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its 2007 sequel, along with roles in Titanic, Liar and Elsbeth.

Posted To:AI Alice Evans Bianca Wallace Ioan Gruffudd