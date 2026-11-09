James Gunn & Peter Safran Out at DC Studios in Shocking Move: Read Their Statement

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There’s a major DC Universe shakeup: James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as Co-CEOs and Chairmen of DC Studios amid the new Skydance ownership.

The pair took on these roles four years ago.

Deadline is reporting that they will continue work on their current projects, but are set to return “to their full-time creative work.”

Right now, they are working hard on Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to 2025’s Superman.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Release a Statement on Their Exits

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore Superman to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with Peacemaker, Creature Commandos,Lanterns and Clayface,” they shared. “We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with.”

Who Is Taking Over for James Gunn and Peter Safran?

Former Marvel SVP of Production and Development, Jeremy Latcham, will now assume the role as President and Chief Creative Officer.

Peter and James added, “We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter. We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow.”

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of,” Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz said (via THR). “We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.”

They added about the replacement, “Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans.”

Jeremy added in a statement, “DC’s pantheon of characters is among the most iconic in American popular culture. I’ve had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly.”

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