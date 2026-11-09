Jessica Chastain Confirms She Auditioned for ‘Country Strong’ Movie, Is Finally Working with Same Director Years Later

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Jessica Chastain will be seen in the new country music thriller Heartland and she just revealed that she previously auditioned to be in the director’s previous country music movie.

Heartland is directed by Shana Feste, who is best known for directing the 2010 movie Country Strong starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a troubled country singer.

Jessica auditioned for that movie!

Jessica made the revelation while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in an interview airing on Tuesday, November 10.

“I auditioned for Country Strong and I went in, this was, I think 2010, and she was so sweet to me and I always remembered that audition and so when I got this script and I saw her name I was so happy. Because I remember, I don’t know if you do, you know time goes by but I remember the people who were really kind when they didn’t have to be. Because when I first met her, none of my movies had come out, you know no one cared about who I was,” Jessica said.

What is Heartland about?

Former country megastar, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

The movie will be released on Netflix on November 13. Watch the trailer!

Posted To:Jessica Chastain