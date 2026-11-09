Joe Biden Reveals Health Update a Year & a Half After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Credit: Getty

Joe Biden is sharing an update on his health.

The 83-year-old former President of the United States was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer in May 2025.

In an update about doing speaking events to promote his upcoming Presidential memoir, “Promise Me, America,” the former politician revealed how he’s doing amid his cancer battle.

“While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know,” Joe shared in a statement shared to Twitter/X.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he continued. “Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: ‘Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.’ It’s a good lesson for me. And for America.”

Earlier this summer, Joe‘s wife, Dr Jill Biden, said that her longtime husband will “forever live with cancer,” while his son, Hunter Biden, said the cancer had spread.

Posted To:health Joe Biden