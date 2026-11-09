Johnny Depp & Rupert Grint Join Their Co-Stars at ‘Ebenezer’ Global Premiere in London!

Credit: Getty

Johnny Depp and Rupert Grint are hitting the red carpet!

The co-stars posed for photos together as they arrived at the global premiere of their new Christmas movie Ebenezer on Monday (November 9) held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Tramell Tillman, Sam Claflin, Ellie Bamber, Robert Strange, Charlie Murphy, and Henry Lloyd Hughes along with director Ti West.

What is Ebenezer about?

The official logline for the movie teases, “This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don’t.”

The upcoming Christmas fantasy movie is based on Charles Dickens‘ 1843 novel A Christmas Carol.

Who stars in Ebenezer?

A star-studded cast was assembled for Ebenezer with Depp joined by Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Sam Claflin as Fred, Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit, Arthur Conti as young Ebenezer, Ellie Bamber as Isabel Fezziwig, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley.

When will Ebenezer be released?

Ebenezer will hit theaters on Friday, November 13, marking the first major wide release of a Depp movie since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Watch the Ebenezer trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Charlie Murphy Ebenezer Ellie Bamber Event Photos Henry Lloyd Hughes Johnny Depp Robert Strange Rupert Grint Sam Claflin Tramell Tillman