Jonathan Bailey & Bill Nighy to Play Lovers in New Movie ‘Insomniac City’

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Jonathan Bailey and Bill Nighy are teaming up for a new movie.

On Monday (November 9), Deadline announced that the 38-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and the 76-year-old Oscar-nominated actor will be playing lovers filmmaker Dominic Cooke‘s new movie Insomniac City.

The movie tells the love story of writer and photographer Bill Hayes and celebrated neurologist Oliver Sacks. Jonathan will be playing Hayes while Bill is portraying Sacks.

What is Insomniac City about?

Adapted from Hayes’ 2017 memoir of the same name, the story “follows Hayes as he arrives in New York City from San Francisco in the wake of a devastating loss. As he begins to rebuild his life, he falls unexpectedly in love with both the city and Oliver Sacks, whose writing and groundbreaking work in neurology made him one of the most distinctive voices in modern medicine.”

Hayes and Cooke are co-writing and adapting the screenplay together. Along with starring in the movie, Jonathan is also serving as a producer.

“Insomniac City is a rare story that feels both profoundly intimate and epic in scope,” Cooke shared in a statement. “It is a story that celebrates second chances in life; a portrait of two people finding each other at an unexpected moment in their lives. It is also a love letter to New York City itself, a place of endless possibility, reinvention and connection. Bill Hayes’ memoir captures the fragile beauty of love in the face of mortality, and I am honored to bring that story to the screen alongside our extraordinary actors, Jonathan Bailey, Bill Nighy and our producing team.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jonathan will be starring alongside Natalie Portman in a new thriller. Find out more about the movie here.

Posted To:Bill Nighy Jonathan Bailey Movies