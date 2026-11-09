Jordon Hudson Files Lawsuit Over Viral Shirtless Bill Belichick Video, Claims Airbnb Hosts Violated Her Privacy

Nov 9, 2026 3 min read
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Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick posing together
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Jordon Hudson is taking legal action over the viral video of Bill Belichick leaving a rental property without a shirt.

The 25-year-old former cheerleader filed a lawsuit against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan, the owners of the Airbnb property where she stayed with the 74-year-old football coach in 2023.

According to a complaint filed in Massachusetts Superior Court on Friday (November 6), Jordon is accusing the couple of violating her privacy by sharing Ring security camera footage.

The lawsuit comes more than three years after the video was recorded and follows recent reports that Jordon and Bill have ended their romantic relationship.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the Kentucky Derby 152 at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Why Is Jordon Hudson Suing the Airbnb Hosts?

According to the California Post on Monday (November 9), Jordon booked a four-night stay at the couple’s Winthrop, Massachusetts, property in June 2023.

She alleges that Elise sent her Ring camera footage showing Bill walking outside the property without a shirt, along with a message about parking rules.

Jordon reportedly asked for confirmation that the video would be deleted after their stay because she wanted to protect their privacy.

According to the lawsuit, Elise responded that the footage would be deleted from Ring but cautioned that videos could never be completely erased.

The footage subsequently circulated online, drawing widespread attention to Bill‘s relationship with Jordon.

In the lawsuit, Jordon claims the video’s release exposed their previously private romance and subjected her to public ridicule.

The complaint includes an alleged May 3, 2025, message from Elise acknowledging that she and Craig sent the footage to several people while trying to determine whether the shirtless man was Bill.

However, she maintained that they had not personally released it to the public.

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

What Happened After the Video Went Viral?

The lawsuit also addresses a May 2025 episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, during which journalist Pablo Torre investigated the origins of the footage and spoke with the property’s owners.

Jordon alleges that the couple disclosed additional private information during the interview.

Jordon also alleges that the property owners admitted during their interview with Pablo that they had intentionally looked through a window during her stay to obtain additional private information.

She further claims that Airbnb subsequently removed the property from its platform after she reported the alleged privacy violations.

According to the lawsuit, Elise then sent messages expressing frustration over the property’s removal.

Jordon is suing for invasion of privacy and breach of contract, among other claims.

She is seeking damages to be determined at trial, potentially tripled damages under Massachusetts consumer protection law, attorneys’ fees and a court order preventing the defendants from disclosing additional private information about her.

When contacted by the California Post on Sunday (November 8), Elise declined to comment.

The lawsuit does not establish who initially posted the footage online.

If you missed it, Bill and Jordon reportedly split in late 2025, although they have continued making public appearances together and maintaining business ties.

Bill also recently responded to a reporter who questioned him about their breakup.

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