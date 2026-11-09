Kaia Gerber Shares Quote About Grief & Loss in New Instagram Post Following Brother Presley Gerber’s Passing

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Kaia Gerber is making a rare return to Instagram following the death of older brother Presley Gerber.

On Sunday (November 8), the 25-year-old model and actress shared a photo of her collection of memoirs, poems and practical guides that explore mourning and grief.

Along the collection were Marie Howe’s What the Living Do, Joe Brainard’s I Remember, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough’s From Here to the Great Unknown, and David Kessler’s Finding Meaning.

On top of the pile was Joan Didion‘s The Year of Magical Thinking, and Kaia shared an emotional quote about grief from the book.

“Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be. Grief has no distance. Grief, comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate the dailiness of life,” the quote read.

Kaia‘s books about grief and mourning were also posted on the Liberty Science Instagram page. She co-founded the book club with writer and editor Alyssa Reeder to “highlight books that aren’t on the typical bestseller lists.”

This new post from Kaia comes nearly a month after she broke her silence following the passing of Presley.

If you did not see the tragic news, Presley passed away on September 20 at the young age of 27. Presley passed at rehab facility in Santa Monica following a suspected overdose, and while his autopsy has been completed, his cause of death has been listed as “deferred” for the time being.

“To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all,” Kaia wrote in part in her tribute. “I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else.”

You can read Kaia‘s full letter to Presley here.

Posted To:Kaia Gerber Presley Gerber