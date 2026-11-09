Keira Knightley Makes Surprising ‘Love Actually’ Comments, 23 Years After Its Release

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Keira Knightley knows that movie fans consider Love Actually to be a classic, but she’s not interested in watching it again and says it “means nothing” when people recite quotes to her.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 41, was just a teenager when the movie was released back in 2003. She was 17 while filming it and 18 when it hit theaters.

While promoting season two of her Netflix series Black Doves, Keira was asked about the beloved holiday rom-com.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is the one where Andrew Lincoln‘s character stands in front of Keira in the doorway and holds large cards to silently convey a message.

“I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18,” Keira told Heart in a new interview. “So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they’re quoting Love Actually but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.”

She added that her time working on the movie was “a week” when she was 17 and she doesn’t remember it well.

Keira said in a recent interview that the cue card scene was “creepy” to her.

“The slightly stalkerish aspect of it — I do remember that. My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like [in a dramatic whisper], ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy,” Keira told the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17.”

Check out the cast of Love Actually ranked by estimated net worth.

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