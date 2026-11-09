Kim Kardashian’s Skims Offering Advent Calendar Refund After $148 Product Gets Roasted Online

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Kim Kardashian‘s Skims is offering a refund.

If you did not see, last week, the brand’s advent calendar got roasted online.

The item retailed for $148 and contained items including bra straps, scrunchies, keychains, hair clips, a comb, and a foam squishy, plus other items. Many pointed out that what was within the box was not worth the price paid for the collection of items.

You can watch a viral video showing off the items here.

Skims Is Offering a Refund or Credit for the Skims Advent Calendar

A Skims rep confirmed to Today: “We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a SKIMS credit to put towards other products.”

They added, “We want every customer to be truly happy with what they receive from SKIMS. Their feedback matters to us and will directly shape how we approach future releases.”

You can see more from the Skims holiday campaign right here.

Posted To:Kim Kardashian Skims