‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Doubles Down After GoFundMe Backlash: ‘For God & Country’

Credit: Getty Images

Brandon “Bug” Hall is responding to backlash after launching a GoFundMe page.

The 41-year-old Little Rascals star created a fundraiser last week seeking financial assistance to get his family situated on his rural Arkansas property ahead of the birth of his sixth child.

On X, Bug responded to some critics, notably one who suggested he get a regular job to pay for his bills.

“Put your pride down and get a real job. This is embarrassing, stop impregnating your wife when you can’t even keep your family afloat,” the user said. “Set your priorities straight, practice NFP. If you don’t want advice then stop putting your business online.”

Bug Hall says he plans to keep having children

In response, Bug tweeted, “I’m going to keep impregnating my wife,” with a thumbs up emoji.

On Monday (November 9), he also quote tweeted a news article and said, “I should have added ‘For God and country,’ with a laughing emoji, a flexing bicep, and a fleur-de-lis emoji.

In April of this year, the actor was arrested for failing to appear in court in December 2024 for an October 2024 citation. Earlier this year, he also spoke to the Daily Mail that he’d taken a “vow of poverty” and described himself as a “radical Catholic extremist.”

Posted To:Brandon Hall Bug Hall